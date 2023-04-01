New year, same family tradition

Many years ago, my son, Elliott, and I decided to go fishing on Jan. 1. That trip began a yearly tradition.

For the next 20 years, Elliott and I went fishing on the first day of the year. While it was fun to catch the first fish of the year on the first day of the year, we kept the tradition because we wanted to start the year together.

So, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, Elliott and I went fishing. Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, joined us. The tide was slack and just beginning to rise when we pulled away from the dock. Calm winds and mild temperatures made for ideal conditions to target redfish in shallow water. After a short run into the Wando River, we began looking for redfish around oyster bars in about a foot of water. The water was extremely clear and it did not take long to find them. It helps to have a fish-finding dog.

Slowly and quietly, I moved the skiff into casting range of the redfish and flipped a 3-inch Z-Man Slim SwimZ on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig in front of the school. As the fish approached the lure, I began a slow and steady retrieve. The entire school of redfish spooked and swam away. I made a note to try a different retrieve cadence on the next school of fish.

Elliott, Brody and I continued our search. We encountered another school of redfish a few minutes later. I cast my Slim SwimZ lure ahead of the school and just let it sit. Thankfully, a passing fish decided to eat it. It was not a particularly large fish, but it was the first fish of 2023.