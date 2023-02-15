Next of kin

Bishop England High School didn’t have to search too far to find a replacement for recently retired soccer coaching legend Ed Khouri. All they had to do was shake Khouri’s family tree to land their next coach.

BE announced Patrick Khouri, the grandson of the dean of South Carolina soccer coaches, as its new coach.

Khouri, who turns 27 in late April, started playing soccer ever since he could walk and became one of the Lowcountry’s most honored and accomplished players in a career that crisscrossed the globe.

“I’m very honored to be named coach,” Khouri said. “It’s a challenge to take over the reins of a program that my grandfather helped build. So there’s some pressure in that regard. But I’ve known him my whole life and he has faith in me.”

Khouri has been leading the Bishops through workouts and the team played in the annual Rotary Soccer Classic Feb. 12, an event that was hosted by Wando High School.

The Bishops played Wando in an exhibition match and the two schools played to a 1-1 tie in 40 minutes of action.

Khouri was an original member of the Daniel Island Soccer Academy, a program started by his grandfather.

Khouri was a one-hit wonder at Bishop England as a player – and for good reason. He played his freshman season at Bishop England and led the Bishops to the 2010 state championship by scoring six goals and dishing out 11 assists for the season.

“I’ve been around the (BE) program since I was a baby,” Khouri said. “So it certainly was an honor and accomplishment to play for them and win the championship. It’s a big accomplishment.”

After that, Khouri was off to bigger things. Both his club and developmental experiences are most impressive.

Khouri played on the U14, U15 and U16 U.S. Mens’ National Team and served as a team captain one of the seasons when the team played in Atlas, Mexico.

Khouri also was the captain in 2009 and 2010 while on the Olympic Development Team. He attended the Newcastle United FC Academy trials soon after his freshman season at BE in August 2010.

Khouri played collegiately at New Mexico State and was redshirted his freshman year in 2014. He had a breakout season in 2015. He played in all 90 minutes of his first college match against top-ranked UCLA and concluded the season and was a member of the Conference USA’s all-freshman team.

Khouri said his grandfather has given him advice, but it involved more tips on paperwork that is part of a high school coach’s job.

“He’s given me some pointers, but it was administrative rather than tactical,” Khouri said. “He has faith in me.”

Khouri’s other accomplishments include:

● Professional European Player for Enerby in Sweden; Eskilstuna in Sweden and GBK in Kokkola, Finland.

● U.S .Development Academy homegrown player for FC Dallas.

● Jamaica U20 and U23 FIFA Olympic Qualifying tournament player.

● International Youth Academy player C.F. Blanca Subur, Barcelona, Spain.

● Attended Newcastle United F.C. Academy Trials.

● Attended Valencia Sempre-Amunt Camp.

● 1995 CESA Premier 2012- National Championship Finalists player.