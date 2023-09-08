Home / Sports / Next Readers Survey: Are you ready for some football?

Next Readers Survey: Are you ready for some football?

Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:04am admin

NFL preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game, and local high school and college teams have been hitting the practice gridiron.

When it comes to the NFL, there are some East Coast teams that garner the most fans in our area – and monopolize local Sunday network TV.

With YouTube’s purchase of The Sunday Ticket opening the doors – or streaming screens – to more viewers, fans’ Sunday NFL traditions could change.

So, how do you “do” Sunday football?

Tell us at surveymonkey.com/r/Sunday_Football2023 or use the QR code by Sunday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.

And tell us, which team has you cheering from the sofa?

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here