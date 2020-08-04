No boat? No problem

For years, people have wondered what on earth can keep Greg from fishing? As it turns out, the answer is a global pandemic.

With the boat landings closed, fishing in our rivers and creeks is no longer an option. After sitting around for two weeks, I decided to try and figure out how to catch a tilapia. So, I began looking for them in the ponds. To my surprise, tilapia are abundant and pretty easy to catch using a fly rod. I was fishing again!

Knowing that others were missing fishing nearly as much as me, I called Luke Bishop and Trent Gustafson. After hearing about my tilapia exploits, they readily agreed to join me.

Upon their arrival, I gave them one of the flies that the tilapia were hitting — a bright green clouser minnow. Then, keeping the appropriate social distance apart, we set about the business of catching fish. Well, at least trying to catch fish.

It seems, the tilapia that I caught was the only stupid tilapia in the pond. All the others had advanced degrees. Eventually, Trent got one (it had a PhD). A little bit later, Luke caught a tilapia that was president of the local Mensa chapter. Try as I might, the local tilapia population was a little too smart for me — a fact that Luke and Trent were quick to point out.

Standing beside the pond with friends who were laughing and smiling, it felt good to be fishing again.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.