No longer a fish out of water

The best in people comes out in the worst of times. This is the bright side of the COVID-19 pandemic. While my biggest challenge is the inability to fish due to closure of our boat landings, I am amazed by the number of people who have reached out to help.

A few days into the boat landing closure, a friend ran his skiff across the harbor from Sullivan’s Island to Daniel Island and took me fishing in the Wando River. He joked that he was compelled to help because I was literally a fish out of water.

The next week, another friend invited me to fish on his boat, which was docked on Ralston Creek. It was good to catch a few fish. It was better to catch up with an old friend.

Then, to my surprise, another friend offered to let me keep my Pathfinder at their dock. I am lucky to have such thoughtful and caring friends.

With my Pathfinder back in the game, I am making up for lost time and fishing nearly every day. The water temperature is approaching 70 degrees. Baitfish have returned to the rivers and creeks. Redfish, trout and flounder are feeding aggressively. It is great to be fishing again!

More good news. Brody, the amazing fish-finding dog, has stopped trading stocks and returned to finding fish. While I am happy to have him back on the boat, I do have mixed feelings. Turns out, Brody is fantastic at picking stocks. Well, at least, better than me.

So, after intensive negotiations, Brody has agreed to trade stocks during the day and then fish after the market closes at 4 p.m.

Brody is also the new owner of my Pathfinder 2500 Hybrid. A small price to pay for an amazing fish-finding dog that can pick stocks too!

Yes, I feel fortunate to see the best side of people (and dogs) that comes out in the worst of times.

