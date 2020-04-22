Noah Ward still running toward his goals

Noah Ward’s dash for the record book has been put on hold because of the coronavirus. But the talented Philip Simmons High School track and field star hasn’t stopped running.

The 2020 high school track and field season has been pretty much wiped out in the Palmetto State as Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools closed in early March and all forms of extracurricular activities — including training, games and meets — were canceled.

The High School League’s state championships, slated for mid-May, probably won’t happen either.

“I don’t think it’s official just yet, but I don’t think I will run any more High School League races this year,” Ward said. “I will try to do some time trials on the side and get the videos out to coaches to show that I’m working. I want (them) to see that I’m in shape.”

It’s a shame that track and field fans won’t get to see Ward at the state meet next month. Last spring, he led the Iron Horses to a second-place finish among Class AA teams.

He swept the distance events to record more than half of his team’s points in the state meet. He won the 800-meter run with a national elite time of 1:56.59. He also won the 1,600 in 4:33.91, and the 3,200 with a 10:03.08 effort.

That gave him five state championships in his career. A similar performance this spring and the next could have pushed his state individual titles to 11. While the High School League doesn’t keep record of all-time state career individual records, that probably would have been the record, or close to it.

“If I could have won the 1,600-(meter run) this year and next, that would have given me five state titles in the (metric) mile, which would have been a state record,” Ward said. “I won my first state title when I was an eighth-grader (at Hanahan).”

Like most elite runners, Ward stays busy in the summer, competing in big meets such as the Footlocker Nationals, which kicks off the season. It could be pushed back to mid-August.

Ward, who was recently named to the state’s all-decade track and field team, will continue to run, even if solo and not part of an Iron Horse charge to claim the state title.

“Running and training, individually, is a lot harder,” Ward said. “When you practice as a group, or compete in a meet, you have your teammates there to pick you up. Teamwork makes a big difference. It seems to make the workouts go a lot faster.”

In the meantime, Ward continues to run – and read his mail.

He’s getting interest from a lot of Division I schools, but would like to stay in the South. Clemson, the University of Virginia and Georgetown University all fit that geographical location.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Ward said of his recruitment. “All I can do is work hard and focus on my senior year if this season is over. My goal for my senior year is to qualify for the nationals and be ranked in the top four in the nation.”