Not always a fish at the end of the hook

Sometimes, fishing does not go according to plan. As a matter of fact, sometimes it is simply awful.

Saturday was one of these days. My son Elliott, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I invited Jake Somerville with Shimano to go fishing. Our plan was to run 50 miles offshore to target sailfish and test some new shimano tackle.

We left the dock at 5:30 a.m. It was still dark. However, RADAR and FLIR (forward looking infrared) made running in the dark a snap.

We arrived at the super-secret sailfish spot shortly after sunrise. Unfortunately, the place was so secret even the sailfish could not find it. We trolled a spread of small lures for hours. Not a single strike. Jake looked at Brody and said, “I thought he was a fish-finding dog?”

Brody took little notice and kept on sleeping in his bean bag.

Another two hours of trolling produced more of the same. Zero strikes. Reluctantly, we called it a day and started the 50-mile trip home.

We were all feeling a bit down but that is fishing. Even with an amazing fish-finding dog, you don’t always catch fish. The crew dejectedly settled into their bean bags and fell asleep.

About 8 miles from shore, Brody woke up and sat next to me at the helm. This reminded me to scan the horizon.

Off in the distance, there was a flock of birds hovering over breaking fish. I woke up the crew and asked if they wanted to check it out. Elliott replied, “sure beats getting skunked.”

With that being said, the crew came alive.

Brody and I vectored the boat toward the birds. Elliott and Jake picked up spinning rods rigged with Shimano 60-gram Current Sniper jigs. I stopped the boat ahead of the breaking fish and let them swim to the boat.

Jake cast his Current Sniper into the feeding zone and began a high-speed retrieve. Boom! A crushing strike. Our first of the day. Typically, a false albacore is an undesirable species. But, after hours of no strikes we were elated.

For the next hour or so, we took turns catching the false albacore. We were laughing and hooting with every hook up.

Clearly, fishing did not go according to plan. Thankfully, the false albacore kept it from being simply awful.