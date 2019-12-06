Oceanside's Colin Reich closes out season with All-American award in lacrosse

Daniel Island resident Colin Reich scored the last of his 224 high school points in the third quarter of Oceanside Collegiate Academy’s state championship victory against Bishop England on April 27 in Columbia. The moment was bittersweet.

“I was playing against many of my friends, some of whom I met 8 years ago when we moved here from Pittsburgh,” said Reich, who spent the first two years of his high school career at Bishop England, helping them to their first ever boys’ lacrosse state championship in 2017, alongside his older brother, Ryan.

Reich transferred during his junior year to join his mentor and head coach, Tom Harris, at OCA.

“Tom and I had a special bond since the day I began with the Loggerhead’s travel program, long before a high school like Oceanside was ever envisioned in the Charleston area,” added Reich.

The OCA Landsharks captured two state championships with Reich at the helm, giving him a total of three rings. The 5’10, 170-pound senior accepted a scholarship as a sophomore from former Duke standout Taylor Wray at St. Joseph’s University and will matriculate to his new collegiate home this fall.

“Coach Wray has the perfect personality for me as a player and I am already close friends with many of my future teammates,” said Reich. “Combined with the fact that they also have one of the top food marketing programs in the country, along with returning to my home state of Pennsylvania, makes it truly an ideal situation for me. I couldn’t be more excited!”

Along with three state championship rings, Reich also was awarded All-State awards twice and was recently named an All-American by the U.S. Lacrosse Association.

Reich will spend the summer traveling to a few lacrosse camps and will also continue his passion for food, learning alongside Chef Todd Ladd of Daniel Island Dinners.