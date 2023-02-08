Ohio State tops Bowman’s college football poll, Georgia a close second

Want a college football top 10 preseason poll?

Here’s one man’s opinion.

1. Ohio State: The Buckeyes have become Wide Receiver University, and they will solidify that status this fall with the top two wide receivers in the country: Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Don’t forget Julian Fleming, who was the top WR recruit in the country his senior season in high school. The running game was slowed by injuries last season, but TreVeyon Henderson is healthy. The defense should be much improved. The only question is at quarterback. Every starting quarterback Ryan Day has coached at OSU has been a first-round pick. If Kyle McCord continues that trend, the Buckeyes are a lock to win the national title.

2. Georgia: OK, the Bulldogs own back-to-back national titles and I strongly considered them for the top spot. But even Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs were fortunate to beat the Buckeyes in last years’ college playoffs. This year’ offense could be the best Smart has fielded in his tenure although quarterback could be a concern after Stetson Bennett graduated. Carson Beck should solidify himself as the starter during fall practice. Tight end Brock Bowers could be the next Travis Kelce.

3. Michigan: Will the real Wolverines stand up? Are they the team that dominated Ohio State for the second straight year? Or, did they show their true colors when TCU humiliated them in the playoffs? We will find out this year as quarterback JJ McCarthy heads a talented team. One of the biggest things the Wolverines have going for them is that they host Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

4. Alabama: Nick Saban continues his bid to be the greatest college coach of all time, and 2023 could be magical if Saban comes up with a quarterback during fall camp. There were a couple of coaching changes, so the team might need a couple of games to adjust. But this team is stocked at every position, so don’t be surprised if Bama tops the Bulldogs for the SEC crown.

5. Clemson: OK, the Tigers had a streak where they had back-to-back, once-in-a-lifetime quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. That will never happen again. Dabo Swinney has been solid in recruiting every year and has enough talent on campus to win the ACC title.

6. Southern Cal: College football is better when traditional powers are at the top of their game, and the Men of Troy are back and will be the best team in the Pac-12. The big question: Will QB Caleb Williams join Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman winner?

7. Penn State: The good news, if you are a Nittany Lion fan, is that Ohio State and Michigan will travel to Happy Valley this fall. Penn State was convincing in a Rose Bowl win to cap last season, and this could be James Franklin’s best team. But Franklin needs to prove he is a big-game coach.

8. Texas: Texas high school football is supposed to be the best in the country. If that’s true, why are the Longhorns and Texas A&M, among others, always among the top under-achieving teams in the country? The talent is there, but it always is. Just think: If it weren’t for Vince Young in 2005, the Longhorns national title drought would be 53 years heading into this season.

9. LSU: Yes. Brian Kelley seems to be more comfortable at LSU than he was at Notre Dame where he was enveloped in controversy. This fall, Baton Rouge should be rocking if QB Jayden Daniels and LB Harold Perkins build off last fall’s success.

10. Florida State: The Seminoles are probably in the top 5 when it comes to hype. But hype doesn’t win big games. The Seminoles finished strong in 2022 and had a big recruiting year, including transfers. We will see what the Seminoles are made of on Sept. 3 when they host LSU.