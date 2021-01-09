Osupurē Karate promotes new black belts

In July, Caroline Raus and Morgan Davis successfully completed their black belt examination, held at Osupurē Karate on Daniel Island.

The intense, two-hour examination is designed to test skills and abilities in Kihons (basic techniques), Kata (traditional karate forms) and Kumite (sparring) in Wado Ryu Karate.

Raus, 16, and Davis, 16, were judged by a panel of current black belts on not just proficiency, but also spirit and perseverance. A black belt is not only an expert in karate, but someone who has demonstrated an unshakable resolve and never-give-up attitude.

The two were awarded black belts and Yodansha certificates in front of family and friends during a private ceremony on Aug. 2.

Both young women are currently junior assistant instructors at the dojo and are members of the 2021 Sempai Academy, working to become certified Osupurē Karate instructors.

Raus started her karate training in May 2008, just before turning 3. According to her father and sensei, Glenn Raus, “We simply could no longer keep her off the mat when Little Ninjas class started.” Advancing through the Little Ninjas program and then into the Traditional Youth program, she developed refined techniques through years of training.

Both Raus and Davis have used their skills in karate to act as positive role models for the younger girls and boys who are students at the dojo. They have spent the past few summers working as counselors at karate summer camps, where they teach classes and lead activities and games. Both also help teach the Little Ninjas program for 3- to 5-year olds.

Outside of karate, Davis plays for the Philip Simmons High School girls’ soccer team. Raus is a talented singer and actor, and a 2021 selection to the South Carolina All-State Chorus. She attends the Berkeley Center for the Arts at Goose Creek High School. Both plan to continue their karate training during high school.

Osupurē Karate is located at 295-B Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island and at 454 Deanna Lane, Suite C, off of Clements Ferry Road.

For more information, visit ospreykarate.com or 843-901-8575.