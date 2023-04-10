An outdoorsman’s trifecta: Redfish, marsh hen and shrimp

October is one of my favorite months for outdoor activities. Redfish are still tailing on the high tide marsh. Marsh hen hunting season is open. Shrimp season is in full swing.

What to do?

Why not all three? Cast for tailing redfish and hunt for marsh hens and deep hole net for shrimp – all in the same day! On Saturday, conditions were perfect for an outdoorsman trifecta.

Redfish

The full moon had tides running about a foot above normal. This flooded the usually dry high-tide marsh and provided redfish access to the fiddler crabs that live there. When a redfish is rooting a fiddler crab from its hole, the fish’s tail waves above the water. Hence, the term “tailing.”

An hour before high tide, Elliott (my son), Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I launched our skiff and headed to marsh. Upon arrival, we were greeted by several redfish tails waving above the water.

Elliott jumped on the poling platform, and I picked up an 8-weight fly rod. We stealthily approached the tailing redfish.

Once in casting range, I presented a small tan and white Clouser Minnow fly. The redfish ate it immediately.

After a short fight (it was not a particularly large specimen), we took a few pictures and let the redfish go. Part one was complete.

Marsh hen

The unusually high tide inundated the marsh and forced marsh hens onto floating mats of dead spartina. From the skiff, we could see several marsh hens standing on grass mats.

I put away my fly rod and picked up my Benelli 20-gauge shotgun. Elliott poled toward the birds until they flushed. I got lucky and dropped three hens with three shots. Enough for Brody, Elliott, and I to eat one each. They are delicious fried.

Shrimp

It was time to catch some shrimp. We rode around in the skiff looking in deep holes and channels with the depth finder. It took a bit of looking but we eventually found what looked like shrimp on the bottom of a 25-foot deep channel.

We cast the 12-foot deep hole net and let it settle to the bottom. When we pulled the net up, there was enough shrimp in it for a Lowcountry boil.

An hour later, back at the dock, the marsh hen were frying, and the shrimp were boiling. Brody, Elliott, and I enjoyed a fresh Lowcountry feast!