Past champs commit to 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back two former champions next year — Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. The tournament will take place April 2-10, 2022, in the newly modernized Credit

One Stadium on Daniel Island.

Keys and Stephens memorably met in the final of the 2017 US Open, where Stephens captured her first Grand Slam title.

The tournament will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world, including Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez, and welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. The newly renovated stadium will also be unveiled during the event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences.

“We are always excited to have players return to Charleston, especially past champions. Madison and Sloane have become tournament favorites and our fans never shy away from rooting loudly whenever they step on the clay,” said Bob Moran, tournament director. “In addition to being exceptional athletes, these two women have big hearts and a genuine desire to make a difference. Both have started their own charitable foundations to help to make our world a better place and are great role models for our younger spectators and the next generation of tennis stars.”

Keys has played Charleston eight times, where she holds a 16-7 record. She captured the title in 2019, and also reached the final in 2015 and the semifinals in 2018.

“Coming back to Charleston in April will be so exciting; I can’t wait to play in the new stadium,” Keys said. “I have a lot of great memories of winning the title there and will be ready to give it my all once again.”

Stephens has also played Charleston eight times and holds a 10-7 record. She won the tournament title in 2016 and reached the quarterfinals round in 2019 and 2021.

“I am so looking forward to returning for the Credit One Charleston Open in April,” Stephens said. “New courts, great fans, anniversary celebrations and fierce competition. I just love it!”