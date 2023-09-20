Pat Thomas beats Nancy Crick, wins gift card to Laura Alberts

Pat Thomas was one of several players with 10-2 records, which was good enough to defeat Nancy Crick of Carolina One, who was 9-3. Pat won in the tiebreaker.

A fan of the Falcons, Dawgs and Iron Horses, Pat had a lot to celebrate as all three teams claimed victory last week.

Pat works at Blackbaud and lives off of Clements Ferry Road with his wife Tracey and their two daughters, Noah and Daisy, and their golden retriever Maddux.

“I love playing the pick ‘em each week because I love sports and it gives me a reason to watch games when my teams aren’t playing,” he said.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or use the URL above. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.