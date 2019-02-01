Pat Thomas pulls an easy win – beats Cara Schaafsma – wins a $50 gift card to Vespa

Pat Thomas guessed 11 games correctly for a win over Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One. Pat and his lovely wife Tracey will get to enjoy a nice dinner at Vespa with his victory and Maddux may even enjoy the evening on the patio with a water bowl.

“I have been married to my wife Tracey for 2.5 years. We have a 2-year-old golden retriever named Maddux. She works for, and I volunteer with Young Life on DI. I work at Blackbaud,” said Pat via email. “I love playing the pick’em because it gives me a reason to watch every game, not just the ones my teams are playing in.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PQ7SVLX and fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Rosie Stieby with Daniel Island Real Estate and win a $50 gift card to Sermet’s Courtyard.