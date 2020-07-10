Pat Thomas skirts by Rob Crawford, wins $50 gift card to LIDI

Pat Thomas is this week’s winner of the pigskin pick‘em contest. His 10-1 showing beat Rob Crawford with Renaissance South, who went 9-2. Pat tied with several other contestants and, due to the tiebreaker game being cancelled, was selected randomly.

Pat and his wife Tracey have a 3-year-old golden retriever named Maddux. Pat has worked at Blackbaud for the last four years.

He added, “I’m a huge Atlanta Falcons fan, so it is nice to finally win SOMETHING. I love playing the pick’em because I like all levels of football, and it gives me a reason to watch, and a rooting interest in, the games my teams aren’t playing in.”

