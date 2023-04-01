Patrick Fillippa beats Luke Billman, wins gift card to Post House

Patrick Fillippa found himself on top of the podium with a score of 10-2, beating Luke Billman with Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s score of 8-4 and winning the tiebreaker.

Fillippa is originally from Pittsburgh and headed south in 2004 to be closer to his family. He is married with two boys and resides on Daniel Island. He enjoys spending time with his family and is a sports fan as well as music, primarily rock/blues.

“I enjoy playing because I love sports and to see how well I can do,” Fillippa wrote via email.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@

thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link.

To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday.

There is no cost to enter.