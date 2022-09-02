Patrick Fillippa beats Mingledorff & Patterson, wins a gift card to The New York Butcher Shoppe

Patrick Fillippa won the NFL Championship Pick‘em round with an 8-4 record. He topped law firm sponsor Mingledorff and Patterson, who posted a 5-5 record.

Fillippa is originally from Pittsburgh, and headed south in 2004 to be closer to his family. He is married with two boys and resides on Daniel Island.

“I enjoy spending time with my family, a fan of all things sports (especially ice hockey), as well as music, primarily rock/blues,” he wrote via email.

This is the last week to play the football contest this year — it’s Super Bowl weekend! This week you face off against The Daniel Island News’ sportswriter Phil Bowman. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

This week will also determine the sponsor champion. The paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice to the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of this week’s contest.