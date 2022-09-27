Patrick Thomas beats Luke Billman, wins gift card to Laura Alberts

Patrick Thomas is the winner of this week’s Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest with a score of 10-2, beating Luke Billman with Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s score of 7-5.

Thomas and his wife Tracey have a daughter named Noah and they are expecting another due in a few weeks.

“Love doing the Pick’em because it gives you a reason to watch more games,” wrote Thomas via email. “Go Dawgs!”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.