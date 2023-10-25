Patti Bianco beats Gabe Jolly, wins gift card to Laura Albert’s
Wed, 10/25/2023 - 9:14am admin
Enter by 7 p.m. on Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/YFW8JC3
Congratulations to Patti Bianco for winning this week’s Pigskin Pick’em in a tiebreaker. Her 10-2 record, beat Carolina One’s Gabe Jolly, who went 8-4. To have the chance to win you must include your name and contact information.
Patti is a retired court reporter from Rhode Island. She and her husband moved to Daniel Island in 2012. With her husband’s recent retirement, the couple is enjoying all that the Lowcountry has to offer.
“I am competitive by nature and enjoy playing Pigskin Pick’em to compete against my husband,” writes Patti by email. “Thus far the score is Patti 3 and Bob 0.”
Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielisland news.com to be added to the email list, or use the URL above. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.