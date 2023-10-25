Patti Bianco beats Gabe Jolly, wins gift card to Laura Albert’s

Congratulations to Patti Bianco for winning this week’s Pigskin Pick’em in a tiebreaker. Her 10-2 record, beat Carolina One’s Gabe Jolly, who went 8-4. To have the chance to win you must include your name and contact information.

Patti is a retired court reporter from Rhode Island. She and her husband moved to Daniel Island in 2012. With her husband’s recent retirement, the couple is enjoying all that the Lowcountry has to offer.

“I am competitive by nature and enjoy playing Pigskin Pick’em to compete against my husband,” writes Patti by email. “Thus far the score is Patti 3 and Bob 0.”