Philip Simmons’ Bendig finding new ways to ‘coach’ spring practices

As the head football coach of a high school that has been in existence for only a short time, Eric Bendig seeks normalcy and continuity as he builds the program at Philip Simmons High School.

But the novel coronavirus has probably sacked the team’s spring practices, which were scheduled to begin May 1 and culminate with the May 28 Purple and White Game. And, it has put summer conditioning programs at the school up in the air.

Now, it’s anything but normal and continuity has been put on hold.

“Spring practice would have been huge for us,” Bendig said. “But we do feel blessed that we know our coaches, we know our players. We can call our players, FaceTime with them. We can get the information out that our players need to know.”

While the fate of the remaining academic year is to be determined, the High School League hasn’t canceled sports just yet, with a May 2 update from the league looming.

While it is unlikely that the state of South Carolina will reopen schools or the High School League will allow schools to resume sports, it could happen.

“If sports resume, we will push (the football players) to continue playing their spring sports whether it is baseball, track or whatever,” Bendig said. “Spring practice will become a time when the coaches will work to develop sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders while the football players compete in other sports.”

Bendig said spring practice is critical for the development of athletes making the jump from junior varsity to varsity, and for finding – and filling – holes in the depth chart. Bendig watches some players add 10-15 pounds of muscle while improving their speed during the offseason, and spring ball is typically the time to shine.

“During spring practice, we look to see how a player’s growth will equate on the football field, and it’s a big time for them psychologically to show how much they have grown physically and mentally.”

In past years, high school gyms around the state were opened the day after the final day of the school year to allow athletes to lift weights and run on their own.

Bendig predicts the High School League will issue mandates about school gyms being open during the summer months.

The Iron Horses are hoping to build on their success of the past seasons. In 2018, its first year as a varsity program, the Iron Horses went 2-8.

Last fall, the team went 4-5 during the regular season, including 3-1 in Region 6-AA after Oceanside Collegiate forfeited its game. Whale Branch High ended the Iron Horses’ season with a victory in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.