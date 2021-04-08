Philip Simmons’ Smalls setting new goal at college level

You might not have heard a lot about Philip Simmons High School football standout Luther Smalls last fall.

And that just might be a good thing.

Smalls played in the secondary for the Iron Horses, splitting time between cornerback and safety, positions where a slip, wrong move or misjudgment can lead to an opponent’s touchdown on one long play from scrimmage.

But Smalls played his positions so well that other teams chose not to challenge him.

“They went away from him,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said. “You don’t hear a lot about lockdown players because other teams go away from them. Sometimes you forget that he’s even out there because people throw away from him. He’s got a knack for football and a knack for his position.”

Smalls, a 5-11, 180-pounder who graduated in May, also has a desire. He wants to play at the next level. He says he will walk on at Coastal Carolina this fall.

“It’s a dream I’ve had for a while,” Smalls said. “I’ve had a dream to play college football since I was a freshman. I’m up for the challenge, and I’m ready to go out and prove myself. It’s a challenge and I’m ready.”

Bendig said Smalls’ chances for a scholarship were hurt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many college players opted to accept the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, which limited the number of scholarships a school could offer.

“What we saw was schools saving scholarships because of returning fifth-year and sixth-year players,” Bendig said. “Otherwise, he probably would have received a scholarship offer from a Division II or FCS school. Luther can play at the next level, and he should thrive at Coastal.”

Smalls is more than a football player. He’s an athlete. He was a member of the Iron Horses’ track and field team his freshman year. He didn’t compete his sophomore year, and his junior track and field season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejoined the team as a senior and helped the Iron Horses win the Class

AA state championship over Greer Middle College.

“I just thought, ‘Why not go back out there on track,’” Smalls said. “It’s a journey and track helped me unlock a lot of potential, I thank coach (William) Munn for that.”

Smalls has been working out on his own over the summer to ready himself for a chance to play college football. He’s hoping to land with the Chanticleers, a team that had a most memorable 2020 season.

Coastal Carolina was picked by many observers to finish last in the Sun Belt East Division. However, the Chanticleers posted an 11-0 record, including 8-0 in the league.

The highlight of the season was an upset of Brigham Young, which entered the game against Coastal with an undefeated record.

The Sun Belt Conference football championship game featuring No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within Coastal’s program.