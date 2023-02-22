Philip Simmons’ squads scratched early from playoff race

It was another successful season for the Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball team. The Iron Horses won 20 games for the first time in their short history and captured the Region 8-AAA championship with an 8-0 record.

But the clock struck midnight on the Iron Horses’ season Feb. 18 as Crestwood pulled off a 54-48 upset at The Phil in a second-round, Sweet 16 game.

Standards and expectations are high every winter for coach Dustin Williams’ squad, whose goal is to make it to the Final Four – and beyond – every season.

“We just came up short,” said Williams, whose team finished strong, winning nine of its last 10 games. “It was just one of those things. It was just one of those nights.”

Crestwood, which improved to 20-6, built a seven-point halftime lead and every time the Iron Horses closed in, the Knights pulled away. The Iron Horses made some uncharacteristic mistakes, including unforced turnovers, which led to easy baskets.

“We gave up eight to 10 points in the transition game because of turnovers and missed some easy layups,” Williams said. “It was like a heavyweight fight. They were able to absorb our punches.”

It was a night when the Iron Horses could have used senior standout Kylee Kellermann, a high-octane player on both offense and defense. For the second straight season, Kellermann went down with a serious knee injury that ended her season prematurely.

Kellermann, who will be a preferred walk-on at Clemson next season, has been with the program since its inception back when she was in the seventh grade. Kellermann will be sorely missed on the court along with senior classmates Kennedy Rivers and Zhaire Mack.

“They’ve been with me since Day 1,” Williams said of his seniors. “I’m thankful for what they’ve done to help the program grow. The three of them have played in a Lower State championship, two Elite Eights and two Sweet 16s while winning two region championships. They brought so much to the program.”

The Iron Horses have won 43 games in the last three seasons against 12 losses. But the squad will take a hit on graduation day. Williams is impressed by his younger player’s drive and desire.

IRON HORSE BOYS INCHED BY DREHER

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse boys struggled against visiting Dreher in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. Dreher pulled out a 34-29 victory in a supreme defensive struggle.

Top performers for the Iron Horses were John Brookes, who scored eight points and his brother, Wilson Brookes, who scored six.

“We had a great season,” coach Garrett Campbell said. “We saw numerous players do a great job of stepping up to fill roles that were left open after last year’s class. We had a very close group of guys who enjoyed each other off the court as much as they did on the court.”

The Iron Horses began the season by replacing key players from last season’s team that went 25-4. The Iron Horses finished with a 14-11 record.

“Iron Horse basketball is going in the right direction and it’s due to the quality of the character of the players we have,” Campbell added. “We have something special for sure.”