Philip Simmons’ Stevenson receives pair of Power 5 offers

You might not have heard about Troy Stevenson the football player, and for good reason. The Philip Simmons sophomore has been playing for only two years, and his freshman season was a crash course in tackling and pass defense.

You might hear a lot about Troy Stevenson the football player over the next two years, and for good reason. He’s 5-10 and weighs 155 pounds, but is expected to be around 6-1, 170 pounds, which is ideal for a cornerback. He’s got the speed and the hips to be a lockdown cornerback and major football schools are taking note.

Stevenson received his first offer from Big 10 entry Penn State, and a few days later, his favorite school, LSU of SEC fame, came knocking with a scholarship offer.

“Absolutely. It’s kind of hard to believe it,” said Stevenson, who also plays basketball. “Not many sophomores get those kinds of offers from big schools.”

While Stevenson knows he must get stronger and faster as he develops, he also is aware that there’s another factor that can determine a blue-chip recruit’s fate, and that’s academics.

“I’ve got to keep my grades up. It’s that simple,” Stevenson said. “I also need to be a good person outside of football.”

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said Stevenson is the most highly touted player to come through the program as far as recruiting is concerned.

“We have a couple players at the college level, but it’s not Division I,” Bendig said. “And, we have a couple of juniors who have the potential to play at that level. But they don’t have those types of offers yet.”

Stevenson plays on both sides of the ball. He’s carried four times for 57 yards and has 11 receptions for 187 yards. He’s defended three passes and has recorded four interceptions.

Bendig tells Stevenson to enjoy the moment. “At the same time, I tell him he has to continue working. In today’s world, nothing is official until that paper is signed.”

“He’s been playing basketball for a long time,” Bendig said. “He’s tall and long for his age. A lot of people, including me, figure he will grow into a 6-1 or 6-2 cornerback. He’s fluid athletically. He’s really gifted. He does a lot of things that can’t be taught.”

While teenagers have been known to change their minds, especially when it comes to a decision two years down the road, Stevenson has a favorite team – and school: LSU.

“I like the campus, and I like the area,” Stevenson said. “And they have produced some great players over the years: (Joe) Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja’Marr Chase and Jarvis Landry.”

But for now, Stevenson is totally focused on the 2021 season. The Iron Horses are having their best season in the program’s five-year existence and have clinched the Region 6-AA championship with a game remaining.

“Winning the region championship is something that we will think about and enjoy in a few years,” Stevenson said. “But for now, we have some things to take care of.”