Philip Simmons’ track and field claims bronze in heavyweight clash

The Philip Simmons High School track and field program continues to shine as both the boys’ and girls’ teams had solid efforts at the Azalea/Zaxby’s Invitational last Saturday, which was hosted by Summerville High School.

The Iron Horses’ girls finished third place behind Class AAAAA heavyweights Wando and Summerville. The Warriors tallied 108 points, Summerville collected 71 while the Iron Horses garnered 59.

In the boys’ competition, Philip Simmons held down third place, finishing behind Lucy Beckham and West Florence. The Bengals won with 86.5 points and West Florence was right behind with 79. The Iron Horses grabbed third place with 65.5.

The Iron Horse 4x400-meter relay team captured the gold medal with a time of 3:29.06.

Corey Steed and Jeremiah Bonano both earned silver medals in the 200-meter dash and triple jump, respectively.

Bryce Ellington won a bronze medal in the 400-meter dash and Bryce Kinloch was third in the high jump.

Madison Jent led the Iron Horses’ girls with a national elite showing in the pole vault, winning at 12-0.

Samantha Wilson also won a gold medal with a time of 2:25.88 in the 400-meter dash.

The 4x800-meter team earned a silver medal, while Zhaire Mack claimed bronze in the javelin.