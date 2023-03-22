Philip Simmons AD Minkin crowned region’s Athletic Director of the Year

Philip Simmons High School’s Dan Minkin was recently named the Region 8-AAA Athletic Director of the Year.

“It’s an award that is special for me,” said Minkin, who is in his fourth year at the helm of the Iron Horse athletic program and also the assistant principal. “It was voted on by the athletic directors in Region 8-AAA.”

Minkin took a department that was growing, added some teams, which added hardware to the school’s trophy case.

Under Minkin’s watch, the athletic department added seven teams, eight if you count B-team football.

“It feels like we’re adding a sport or two every year,” said Minkin, who has watched the Iron Horses win the Carlisle Cup two years in a row as the state’s top Class AA athletic program.

Minkin said having some of the top athletes in the state makes his job easier. He also said having the support of the PSHS administration makes it easier for him to do his job.

Minkin praised the work of his administrative assistant Brittani Williams, bookkeeper Anne-Magill Payne, football coach and assistant athletic director Eric Bendig and principal Chris Buchholz.

BISHOPS’ HOOPS

The Bishop England basketball teams were well represented on the Region 7-AA all-conference teams.

The Bishops’ girls lost to Grey Collegiate Academy in the Class AA state championship and finished with a 19-12 record, including 6-3 in region play.

The Bishops’ selections included Lizzy Tompkins, Madison Riley and Izzy Woods.

The Bishops’ boys went 15-11, including 5-3 in league play. The Bishops’ selections were Jack Van de Erve and Andrew Puckhaber.

IRON HORSES’ HOOPS

The Philip Simmons’ basketball teams were well represented on the Region 8-AAA all-conference team.

Iron Horses’ girls basketball coach Dustin Williams and Kennedy Rivers grabbed top league honors.

Williams guided the girls to another successful season with a 20-6 record and an 8-0 region record.

Rivers, a talented senior, was named the league’s player of the year after averaging 14.2 points a game. She also earned all-state honors.

Other all-region selections included Tia Chaney, Lilly Buceti and Zhaire Mack.

The Iron Horses’ boys, who went 13-12, including 6-2 in region play, landed three players on the all-star team: Robert Watson, Wilson Brookes and Titus Peterson.

BE GIRLS’ LAX

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team just keeps winning and winning. Coach Jeff Weiner’s squad is 9-0 on the season, including 3-0 in conference play.

The Bishops have outscored opponents 151-29 this spring. The great start gives the Bishops a 91-game winning streak, tops in state history.

PS GIRLS’ SOCCER

The Philip Simmons girls’ soccer team opened the season with a tough loss to Bishop England. But since then, the Iron Horses have been perfect.

Coach Ed Leibe’s squad owned a five-game winning streak heading into this week’s play. The Iron Horses have outscored foes 24-4 on the season.

The Iron Horses play at Ashley Ridge on Thursday and then hit the road at Andrews on Friday in a pair of non-region games.