Philip Simmons athletes sign to play college sports

It’s a sign of the times.

Philip Simmons High School, which is getting ready to complete only its sixth academic year after opening in 2017, recently held a college signing day ceremony in which nine student-athletes finalized their matriculation plans.

It was the biggest signing ceremony at the school to date, and that number will continue to grow as the school expands and enrollment increases.

The football team, which posted a 7-4 record in the fall and finished second in Region 8-AAA with a 3-1 mark under coach Eric Bendig, led the way with three players signing: Jac’Que Greene, Griffin Gore and Chip Carlson.

Greene and Carlson are headed to North Greenville University while Gore will matriculate to Wofford.

Greene was an all-state receiver who had 42 career receptions for 730 yards and 12 TDs. He competed in track and field and basketball as well. He averaged 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds as a senior.

Carlson is a rugged middle linebacker who tallied 129 tackles, including 69 solo stops last fall.

Gore was one of the top kickers in the state last fall, hitting 39-42 of PATs and was 7 of 9 in field goal attempts. He also averaged 35.9 yards a punt.

Claire Esse, who was an all-state soccer selection for the second straight year after helping the Iron Horses to a 15-4 record, will play for UNC Greenville. She tallied 21 goals this spring and 12 assists for 54 points.

Madison Jent, who has helped the Iron Horses win state titles in track and field in 2021 and ’22, will stay close to home and will compete for the College of Charleston. She is one of the top pole vaulters in the state and owns the school record at 12-6. She was crowned the

Class AA state champ for the vault in May 2022.

Another track standout, Jeremiah Bonano, will attend Wingate University. He owns the school record with a leap of 44-8 in the triple jump. He also competes in the long jump.

Grayson Mitchell will attend William Peace University and play baseball. He was on the varsity team as a seventh-grader and played in 95 games in his career. He hit .359 with 17 RBI his senior year was 0-1 in six appearances as a pitcher. He had a 1.05 ERA and two saves.

Kennedy Rivers, who has been a member of the girls’ basketball team since the seventh grade, will head up Interstate 26 to attend Claflin University. She was an all-state selection numerous times and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer. She averaged 15.1 points

her senior season to help the Iron Horses to a 20-6 record.

Finally, Kylee Kellermann will be a preferred walk-on in basketball at Clemson. She was the first Iron Horse girl to score 1,000 career points. But Kellermann’s junior and senior seasons were cut short due to knee injuries.