Philip Simmons, BE premiere boys’ volleyball programs

If practice makes perfect, then the Bishop England High School boys’ volleyball team should be in good shape this fall after going 3-0 in scrimmages in preparation for the regular season.

Bishop England and Philip Simmons, along with about 40 schools in the Palmetto State, will field boys’ teams this fall as the High School League finally sanctioned the sport in time for the 2022-23 academic year.

“It’s so new, we’re still learning so much,” said Bishop England coach Alec Swanson, whose team was scheduled to open the regular season Aug. 31 against Wando. “You can look at wins and losses to measure success, but I’m looking for understanding. The players need to understand the game. Some of the players’ only experience with volleyball was phys ed. Now, they have to understand how the game is played. And, they have to learn every single rule.

“Some of our players are new to the sport, so they still have so much to learn,” Swanson said. “We just need to have our players improve every time out, and step up when it comes time to play a game.”

Swanson, obviously, did not play volleyball at Bishop England. But that didn’t stop him from enjoying the sport. He could be found playing beach volleyball at The Windjammer and traveled around the South playing club volleyball.

Boys’ volleyball will have a different vibe than their girl counterparts with the net almost a foot higher. Players are taller, which means more traffic around the net and more power on serves and spikes.

Excitement was high at Bishop England as 30 boys tried out for the team.

“We only have a varsity team, so we did have to cut some players,” Swanson said. “Everyone has a reason to play. Some of our players wanted to try out because their sisters play volleyball.”

At Philip Simmons, coach Amanda Newell has been stressing fundamentals and team chemistry.

Newell played volleyball at Buford High School and followed that up with an impressive career at Wofford. Her coaching experience includes a stint at The Citadel.

“It’s crazy to see how quickly the team has improved,” said Newell, whose team also opened the season Aug. 31 against Cane Bay. “You can put them on the court, and they will show improvement in 10 minutes. We are coming together as a team. We’re improving our skills and developing as a team.”

Newell wants to develop a team that wins. But winning isn’t the only objective on the agenda.

“I want the players to have fun, enjoy the sport and spread the word at school,” Newell said.

According to the Palmetto Volleyball Association, boys’ volleyball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. South Carolina boys’ volleyball began in 2019 with 14 teams. However, COVID-19 canceled the 2020 club season although 39 schools offered boys’ volleyball as a club sport. That number dropped to 21 teams because of the pandemic, but has rebounded to about 40 teams.

While the S.C. High School League sanctioned the sport, there will be no playoffs this fall which means there will be no state champion crowned.