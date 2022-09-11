Philip Simmons, BE volleyball bounced from state title bids

Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball coach Jay Watterworth couldn’t contain his excitement about his team, his players and their passion, even after a heartbreaking loss in the Class AAA state championship.

Wren topped Philip Simmons 3-0 Nov. 3 at Dreher High School to claim the state title. Wren reached the championship against the Iron Horses with a victory over Powdersville in the Upper State Championship. The Hurricanes finished the season with nine consecutive victories to finish with a 26-4 record.

“Losing 3-0, obviously we didn’t play our best game,” Watterworth said. “Wren had a lot to do with that. They were the bigger, more experienced team. We didn’t have the experience of playing in the state championship and nerves had something to do with it. Still, it was a great season.”

And a great run. The Iron Horses reached the Lower State Championship in 2020 and again in 2021. This year, the team achieved its goal of reaching the title game, but came up one game short. The Iron Horses are 77-14-2 over the last three seasons.

“As I sit here reflecting on the season a day after its conclusion, I feel happy about our journey and sad it’s over,” Watterworth posted on social media. “I’m not sad because we lost our last match, I’m sad that I won’t get to coach this group again. They are truly special and have laid the foundation for years to come.”

Five seniors played in their final match of their careers for the Iron Horses, who posted a 38-5-2 record, the best in the program’s brief history.

There was plenty of talent in the senior class, headed up by Abby Bailey and Izzy Corbit. Bailey was the Region 8-AAA Player of the Year and earned all-state honors. Bailey led the team in kills. Corbit also was an all-region selection and was chosen to play in the North-South All-Star Game.

The other key seniors included Marin Florez, Emma Varn and Maddie Moehlman.

The team’s chemistry will change with the graduation of the five players, but the talent pool remains deep at PSHS.

Libero Peyton Tribolet will return in 2023 for her senior season after leading the state in digs, regardless of classification. Tribolet was a Region 8-AAA all-star, as was Jaiden Rohs and Bridgit Fei.

BE volleyball

Meanwhile, Bishop England, under legendary coach Cindy Baggott, also made a deep run in the playoffs, reaching the Class AA Lower State Championship against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

The Landsharks had the Bishops’ number with two region victories in the regular season and made it a hat trick with a 3-1 decision in the Lower State Championship.

Oceanside won the first game 25-22, but the Bishops rallied to gain a 25-18 decision in game two. However, OCA was too much and claimed the victory as the Bishops finished with a 23-21-4 record.

Oceanside finished the season with 16 consecutive victories, including a 3-0 victory over Liberty in the Class AA state championship.

The Bishops were 3-1 in the playoffs with convincing wins over Marion, North Central and Andrew Jackson.