Philip Simmons, Bishop England annual gridiron faceoff is Friday

The Philip Simmons football team travels to Bishop England Friday night in a game that will decide Daniel Island supremacy.

“Bishop England is a well-coached team that we have not beat in our varsity tenure,” Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said. “It means a lot for our players to play against their friends and kids they grew up with. For us to make this a big rivalry game, we need to go out there and win one. And, for us to have a chance at that, we need to go out and play our best ball Friday night. They are talented and don’t make many mistakes,”

Both teams wanted momentum entering the showdown at Jack Cantey Stadium, but what they got was heartbreak.

Bishop England, in the hunt for a Class AAA playoff berth just two weeks ago, jumped out to leads of 14-0 and 21-7 against James Island, but couldn’t hold off a Trojan rally. That resulted in a 42-35 overtime loss to drop the Bishops’ record to 3-3.

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, was seeking its second straight victory against Hanahan. But Art Craig, the first-year coach of the Hawks, had his team ready for a battle and the Hawks posted a 21-14 victory to drop the Iron Horses’ record to 3-2.

The Bishops started well against James Island, but couldn’t build on the halftime lead as the Trojans added TDs in the third and fourth quarters to force overtime.

The Bishops had two players rush for more than 100 yards in the loss. Michael Long carried 14 times for 154 yards while quarterback Eddie Marinaro carried 16 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns.

Marinaro completed 8 of 18 passing for 85 yards and accounted for the Bishops’ other score, a pass to Charlie Ramey.

Michael Owens logged 20 tackles to lead the Bishops’ defense. He had seven solos and a tackle for a loss. Sammy Gress had 17 tackles.

Philip Simmons senior standout Tyler Harper also had a big effort in the loss to Hanahan. He recorded 17 tackles, including nine solo stops. He now has 312 tackles in his career, a school record.

Hanahan held the Iron Horses to only 129 yards in total offense. Peyton Woolridge had the majority of the offensive production, rushing for 93 yards. Quarterback Tripp Williams accounted for the only TD with a short run.

Friday’s game will bring down the curtain on Bishop England’s season. The regular season and playoffs were shortened by the coronavirus, and the Bishops finished in third place in Region 8-AAA. Only the top two teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

The Iron Horses have qualified for the playoffs for the second year in a row and will hit the road for the first round against a team to be determined.

“Right now, our total laser focus is on BE,” Bendig said. “We have to play well this week. We will worry about the playoffs after we play Friday night.”