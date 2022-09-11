Philip Simmons, Bishop England cross country in contention for state crowns

There’s a chance that Daniel Island could become the capital of the high school cross country world here in the Palmetto State by the time the South Carolina High School League concludes its state championships Nov. 11 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.

The league will crown 10 champions, boys and girls, in each of the five classes. Four of the potential champs are based out of Philip Simmons and Bishop England.

All it will take is a lot of talent, a little luck, good health and some cooperation from Mother Nature.

The BE girls and boys go for the gold at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, Nov. 10 in the Class AA meet.

On Nov. 11, the Iron Horse girls and boys will seek state titles at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.

The boys’ and girls’ teams at each school have been ranked No. 1 for at least part of the season and all four teams finished at or near the top in their Lower State Qualifiers.

Bishop England boys topped Timberland 38-66 to win its division in Class AA at Newberry. Greer Middle School and Academic Magnet will be the other top teams to challenge the Bishops.

In the girls’ division, Bishop England topped Academic Magnet 29-66. Greer Middle and Landrum will present the biggest challenge.

Philip Simmons’ teams fared well in the Lower State Qualifier at Newberry. The boys’ team topped Daniel 52-76. Powdersville and Dreher appear to be the Iron Horses biggest challengers at the championship race.

Waccamaw topped the Iron Horse girls for the top spot in the qualifier, picking up a 37-40 victory.

The Iron Horse girls’ team had a rare and almost unheard of perfect score of 15 at the Region 8-AAA championship as they captured the top-five places.

On Nov. 5, the Iron Horses weren’t as dominant, but were just as impressive.

Josie May led the Iron Horses over the 5K course at Newberry with a time of 20 minutes and 10 seconds. Laura Perry (sixth), Emmy Woods (seventh), Lilah May (ninth) and Phoebe Cogan all finished in the top 15.

The Iron Horse boys were led by Pierce Walker’s gold medal time of 16:51. Ian Mullaney (seventh), Joey Wright (eighth) and Ryan Rousseau (ninth) with Burket Yaun 26th.

Justin Hafner led the BE boys with a time of 17:25 to claim bronze at the Lower State. Charlie Tessier was sixth, JJ Romano seventh, Marc Brahim was in eighth place and Gabe Hislop was 13th.

All five of the Bishop England girls runners placed in the top nine to win going away. Nora Brahim claimed gold with a time of 20:33. Madison Riley was second, Marlee Asmer sixth, Grace Buss seventh and Nini Clarke was ninth.