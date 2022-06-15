Philip Simmons, Bishop England reclassified for upcoming school year

Philip Simmons High School will take its next step in its athletic growth and development this fall when the South Carolina High School League’s biennial realignment kicks in in time for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Iron Horses will move up from Class AA to Class AAA as the school continues to add about 130-150 students a year.

The Iron Horses’ athletic director Dan Minkin expects enrollment at PSHS to reach 850-900 students when classes start in August. Enrollment should top more than 1,000 students next year. That’s some impressive growth considering enrollment was 215 students when the school opened its doors in time for the 2017-18 school year. Enrollment jumped to 395 students the following academic year.

“We think it’s great that we’re moving up to (Class) AAA,” Minkin said. “It’s a natural progression. We’ve won a ton of region and state championships and we’re ready to win at the next level.”

Philip Simmons won the Class AA Carlysle Cup for the 2020-21 school year and should win the top prize for the just completed school year. The Carlyle Cup is awarded to a school in each classification with the best athletic programs.

Bishop England has won the Carlyle Cup every year since the award’s conception at the turn of the century. The Bishops won the award last year and should be in the hunt for the 2021-22 cup, which will be announced in a few weeks. However, the Bishops will drop down and compete in Class AA.

Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey pointed out Bishop England and all the other private and charter schools around the state all will compete at the Class AA or Class A levels.

“It’s ironic how they lumped private and charter schools together,” Runey said. “I’m not sure if it’s about (enrollment) numbers.”

In 2020, a proposed amendment would have placed private and charter schools in a separate classification with its own playoffs and championships. Athletic directors voted 113-10 for the amendment. But it needed to pass by a 2/3 majority and did not become reality.

Philip Simmons will compete in Region 8-AAA. Other schools in the region include: Hanahan, North Charleston, Battery Creek and Beaufort.Bishop England will compete in Region 6-AA. Other schools in the region include: Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Lake Marion, Timberland and Academic Magnet.

SCJGA offers events

The South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s Mount Pleasant chapter is a fun, affordable and competitive golf tour open to juniors of all skill levels ages 7-18 beginning June 14 through Aug. 9. The program is a great way for beginners seeking tournament experience all the way to high-level juniors looking for strong, local competition.

Participants 13 and older will compete for state rankings points and all participants compete for a spot in the SCJGA Tommy Cuthbert All- Stars, a major championship held in Seabrook Island in August. The top 2 from each age division qualify for this event.

MTPJGA has some of the best courses in the Lowcountry such as the Daniel Island Club, Bulls Bay and more.

Golfers can sign up for events by visiting scjga.org. The direct link to register for chapter is: register.bluegolf.com/secure/scgja22/member/start.

The schedule includes: June 14, Stono Ferry. June 20, Shadowmoss. June 28, Charleston. July 11, Crowfield. Aug 1, Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek). Aug. 9, Bulls Bay.

For more information, call Jeff Burton at (843) 513-3411 or Luke Walmet, (843) 478-2698.