Philip Simmons boys’ tennis looks strong coming into 2020

At Philip Simmons High School, the mantra just might be, “Tennis anyone?”

It also just might be, “Tennis any time.”

The Iron Horses begin preparation for the 2020 season when practice commences Feb. 3. Coach Richard Schulz will greet 14 of the 16 players from last year’s boys’ varsity team, which dominated opponents en route to the Class AA state championship.

“We will be stronger this year than we were last year,” said Schulz, who has a roster full of athletes who play year-round. “What’s exciting is that our No. 1 goal is to have players 6 through 16 to play in at least 10 matches. That means everyone on the roster will earn a varsity letter.”

It’s hard to talk about the Iron Horses’ dominance in the Palmetto State without talking about a pair of players who are the best in the nation.

Need proof?

Check out the “offseason” for Carson Baker and Coy Simon.

Baker recently won the USTA’s boys 14 Winter Nationals doubles championship in Arizona, while Simon won the boys’ 18 nationals doubles crown in Orlando, Florida. Baker is the No. 2 player in the nation in boys’ 14. Simon is No. 10 in the nation in boys’ 18. Both are ranked No. 1 in the South in their age groups.

“Both won national tournaments, so that’s as good as it gets,” Schulz said of his prized players. “Carson might be the only player that I’ve ever coached or worked with who might go directly to the professional level. He could go to college, however. College is becoming more like minor league baseball. It’s an option.”

Schulz also heaped praise on Simon, an ambidextrous player who has the right attitude.

“Coy treats the No. 16 player like he’s best friends,” Schulz said. “He doesn’t have an attitude. He’s there to help everyone and anyone. It’s nice to be important. But it’s important to be nice.”

Simon played at No. 1 singles last spring and helped the Iron Horses win their first state title. A week later he won the S.C. High School League AAA/AA/A individual singles title.

The Iron Horses went 13-3 last spring and topped previously undefeated St. Joseph for all the marbles.

Simon won in No. 1 singles, while Max Smith won in No. 2 singles, as did Mitchell Deames in No. 3 singles. Baker and Jake Smith also won in singles, while J.D. Sutterlin and Garrett Booker won in doubles.

This year’s schedule includes at least five teams that could be in the state finals at different classifications this spring — Wando, Bishop England, Myrtle Beach, Porter-Gaud, St. Joseph and Oceanside Collegiate. Philip Simmons High will also face Academic Magnet as well as Southern powers Providence Day and Greensboro Day.