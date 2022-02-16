Philip Simmons boys' tennis poised for spring success

Philip Simmons tennis coach Richard Schulz doesn’t keep up with the Joneses. The way he talks, it’s hard enough to just keep up with the other athletic teams at the high school.

“Philip Simmons is on its way to becoming one of the best high schools in the state, both academically and athletically” the affable Schulz said. “We won the Carlisle Cup last year for being the best (Class AA) school athletically, overall, and we’re on pace to win it again this year by a bigger margin.”

Schulz sounded more like a sports information director than the coach of the defending Class AA state champion boys’ tennis team when he said, “This spring the numbers are off the charts; 42 girls went out for lacrosse, 41 boys went out for soccer and 60-plus went out for track. Football, volleyball, basketball and cross country are all contenders for playoffs.”

The big news is that the Iron Horses are seeking yet another state title in tennis. Schultz coaches both the boys and girls teams and the boys are defending state champs while the girls won all the tennis marbles in the fall of 2021.

“Our tennis team is now a complete program,” Schulz said. “We had 31 young men go out for the boys tennis team, 16 on varsity, 15 on junior varsity. Now, we are growing faster than our four courts can hold.”

The tennis cupboard is never bare up the way on Clements Ferry. The team does lose talent through graduation and the like, but the talent pool is deep with six players playing year round at tennis academies.

Junior Zade Hyatt is battling for the No. 1 singles spot after playing at No. 2 last spring. He epitomizes what Schulz talks about: students who excel in athletics and

academics.

“You probably won’t write this, but he’s taking AP engineering and he’s getting an A in it,” Schulz said. “He wants to go to Clemson or North Carolina and be an engineer. He’s a warrior in the classroom and on the court.”

The order of singles players hasn’t been determined just yet, but Schulz has 10 talented players to fill the top 5 spots.

That includes seventh-grader Luke Smith, the younger brother of Clemson standout Mac Smith. Luke was one of the top 12-year-old players in the South last year.

Eighth-grader Jordan Marcado was undefeated last year while senior Soren Spina has experience and leadership ability.

Other players who should make a name for themselves this spring include Carlos Lopez, Henry Heyden and Josh Lively.

The talent is immense and so is the schedule. In early March, the Iron Horses play in a prestigious tournament in Florence. The event attracts the top teams from the Carolinas and the region.

On March 26, Schulz scheduled a home event that will feature PSHS, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Myrtle Beach and Nations Ford. Myrtle Beach is favored to win the Class AAAA state title, while Nations Ford will contend for the Class AAAAA state title.

“We have a very good chance to defend our title,” Schulz said. “The quality of our young people is outstanding. We have great kids who work together very well.”