Philip Simmons to field first boys’ varsity lacrosse program

Nate Gowan didn’t have much time to celebrate when he was named the first coach of the Philip Simmons High School boys’ lacrosse team last winter.

The Iron Horses were fielding a team for the first time in the school’s brief history, and Gowan was selected to guide the program. He was named head coach on Jan. 20, 2021, and the first practice was held 12 days later.

But he had time to savor the success. The school fielded only a junior varsity team last spring, and the Iron Horses posted a 4-2 record in a season that was shortened by COVID-19.

“They were in the beginning stages down here,” said Gowan, a native of Buffalo, New York, who played lacrosse for Rutgers. “That’s why I came down here. I wanted to create something special, and something that lasts. I received good coaching when I was a player, and good coaching breeds good coaching.”

This spring, the Iron Horses will field their first varsity team and Gowan has much more time to prepare. Although the team is young and isn’t abundantly experienced, Gowan is ready for the challenge and to continue to grow the program.

“It helps to have last year to build off,” Gowan said. “Last year, we built the foundation. We just don’t want to be a varsity team. We want to be a program – and that includes both varsity and junior varsity.”

About 30-40 student-athletes have been working to prepare for the season, and Gowan expects the number to increase once the players who play winter sports join the team.

“A lot of the players who were on the junior varsity team will play on the varsity this year,” said Gowan, who anticipates fielding both JV and varsity squads. “I’m excited about the season, and having the opportunity to turn some heads. People really don’t know much about the team, who we are or what we’re about. We can turn some heads by winning some games.”

While the Philip Simmons program is new, some of the potential stars already have lacrosse experience at the club level. That includes Lucas Mullaney, Jacob Morris and Andrew McQuade, who also shone on the junior varsity team.

Mullaney is a goalkeeper who plays at a high level, and showed improvement every week last year. This spring, he could be one of the top keepers in the Lowcountry.

Gowan describes attacker Morris as the “quarterback” of the team who combines strength and athleticism and converts it into good shots and goals.

McQuade should split time between attack and midfield, a transfer from Bishop England.

The team will open its season Feb. 22 with a home game against Carolina Forest.

“We are excited to start the season,” Gowan said. “We are ready to win some games and turn some heads.