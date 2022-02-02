Philip Simmons girls’ soccer gains new head coach

He came. He saw. He became the head coach of the Philip Simmons girls’ soccer team.

Like so many other New Jersey natives, Ed Liebe knows the Carolinas offer a wonderful lifestyle. After all, his wife Kathryn is a North Carolina native, while his sister Lauren lives in Charleston.

It didn’t take much convincing for Liebe, who had about 30 years of coaching experience at Toms River South (New Jersey) High School and in Maryland, to take the trip down Interstate 95 and make his home in the Lowcountry.

“It’s a different lifestyle down here,” said Liebe, 57, who spent two years coaching at West Ashley High School when he first arrived in the Lowcountry. “I loved it and it offered a good lifestyle for my family.”

Liebe inherits a team that has just begun to find success, which is something he’s used to. He built Toms River South into a state power, winning a handful of state titles.

He inherits an Iron Horse team that experienced growing pains because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the school’s first year, Philip Simmons fielded a co-ed team. The next year, the school fielded a girls’ junior varsity team. In 2020, the Iron Horses opened with a 3-0 record, outscoring foes 29-0. But the season was shut down by the pandemic.

Last spring, the team shone, posting an 11-4 record, including 4-0 to win the Region 6-AA championship. The team won its first playoff game in the school’s history and was 2-1 in the postseason, losing to eventual state champ, St. Joseph’s of Greenville.

This spring, expectations are high for the Iron Horses, who were second in the state last spring in goals scored, regardless of classification. There were 18 players on last year’s team, and Liebe expects at least a dozen to play in 2022. The Iron Horses open the season with a Feb. 18 game against Academic Magnet in the Charleston Soccer Shootout.

The team begins the season at No. 4 in the South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s preseason poll of Class AA teams.

“It puts a little target on our backs,” Liebe said. “For me, the reason why we are ranked so high is because of our success last year and having so many players returning.”

Two all-state selections were scheduled to return: juniors Kylee Kellermann and Claire Esse. Kellermann, who also plays basketball, scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season. However, she suffered a knee injury that could force her to miss the soccer season.

“That’s a big loss,” Liebe said of Kellermann’s absence. “Claire is quite a player. She’s really passionate about the sport and brings it hard.”

Liebe said one of the steps of being a new coach at a school is to get to know the players.

“We worked hard during winter conditioning, and I got to meet most of our players,” Liebe said. “It was fun, and they were receptive to my style of coaching. We have a couple of new players, one from New Jersey and another who transferred from Bishop England. The players are ready. It’s a good vibe.”