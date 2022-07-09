Philip Simmons girls’ volleyball success awaits state title

It was Labor Day and the Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball team had some work to do. The Iron Horses were scheduled to play their biggest game of the season, an encounter against the Academic Magnet Raptors the following day, so PSHS coach Jay Watterworth held practice early in the morning to prepare his team.

Success has a price tag and the Iron Horse players are well aware of that verity. The program has become one of the best in the state since fielding its first team in 2017 and the reason is because it has a coach and players who know there are no easy paths to success.

“This team started preparing for the 2022 season back in January when we started lifting and conditioning. We had a great turnout,” said Watterworth, whose team began the season with a 9-0-1 record. “We held workouts over the summer that began at 7 o’clock in the morning. If you were in Charleston, you were expected to be there… Our players know hard work translates into success.”

Watterworth was named coach in time for the 2017 season and the results have been beyond solid. Watterworth’s Iron Horses are 93-40-2 since the program’s inception, with 22 of those losses coming in the first two seasons.

The team has become a powerhouse with a combined record of 48-9-1 since 2020, but still hasn’t claimed the biggest prize, a state title. The Iron Horses went 15-2 in 2020 and lost in the third round of the Class AA playoffs. Last year, the team was 24-7 and lost in the third round to North Central.

The Iron Horses, who are competing at the Class AAA level this fall, have added more regular-season tournaments to the calendar. In mid-August, they topped Gilbert to win the Pelion High School tourney. They are also scheduled to compete in a tournament in Beaufort and at Palmetto Christian Academy. The Iron Horses will also host their first invitational.

Watterworth is one of the better young coaches in the state and the talent is top shelf. But camaraderie and esprit de corps also are critical and the Iron Horses score high in the team chemistry category.

“The girls get along so well off the court,” Watterworth said. “That makes it so much better when they step on the court together. They have taken ownership of this team, and you have more pride when you own something. This group is hungry, and they are hungry for success.”

The Iron Horses have about a dozen talented players who can answer the challenge. Five of the players have all-state potential. Senior captain Abby Bailey and sophomore Jaiden Rohs are standout middle hitters. Senior captain Emma Var and classmate Izzy Corbit are solid as setters and libero Peyton Triobolet is seeking to repeat as an all-state selection.