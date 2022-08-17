Philip Simmons kicking situation on solid ground

A funny thing happened to Griffin Gore during his high school soccer odyssey. The Philip Simmons High School standout athlete fell in love with football.

“It’s crazy,” Gore said. “I can remember my dad (Justin) coming down the stairs one morning. He said coach (Eric) Bendig was looking for a kicker.”

Justin Gore was an assistant coach for the Iron Horses’ soccer team at the time and his words sunk in. Although his son still is an accomplished soccer player, earning all-state honors, Griffin’s focus is on football. He hopes to continue getting his kicks at the college level.

But first things first. Gore is ready for his senior season for the Iron Horses who are coming off an 11-2 season in 2021, which included a Region 6-AA championship.

If departed quarterback Tripp Williams was the face of the team with 72 points to his credit last fall, then Gore was the leg of the team.

Like Williams, Gore accounted for 72 points. He connected on seven of 13 field goals last season and connected on 51 of 54 PAT attempts. The 72 points gave him 94 for his career.

Reaching 100 for his career should be automatic. Gore also knows recording 100 points this fall might not be out of the question.

Last season, the Iron Horses competed at the Class AA level and most of the games were blowouts in the Iron Horses’ favor. This year, the team moves up to Class AAA and could be in more close encounters, giving Gore more field goal attempts.

Gore is left-footed and does double duties. He also is the team’s punter. He is proof the punt can be an effective play.

He averaged 39.6 yards per punt last fall and landed 12 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He also recorded the longest punt in the Palmetto State in 2021 with a 67-yard boot.

With kicking and punting statistics like that, nights before games are not sleepless for Bendig.

“Griffin makes my job a lot easier,” Bendig quipped. “My worst time (as a coach) was when we were getting into kickoff coverage. I was afraid the other team would run it back. But Griffin has a strong leg. Being able to pin the offense deep inside their territory is a huge tool to have.”

That strong left foot comes in handy on the soccer pitch. Gore was second on the team last season with 13 goals. He also tallied three assists to account for 29 points for the Iron Horses, who posted a 15-2 record, winning the region crown.

Gore’s recruiting process will become more defined this fall. He already has an offer from Presbyterian College and more offers should come his way.

While his football and soccer accomplishments are impressive, Gore shines most in the classroom. He has a 4.2 GPA and is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He is contemplating a career in business or criminal justice.

But for now, he’s savoring the moment.

“I just want to thank all my teammates and coaches,” Gore said. “They push me to work harder and it’s a good atmosphere. That’s all you can ask for.”