Philip Simmons Middle School runner clocks in among nation’s best

Laura Perry. If you follow high school track and field in the Palmetto State, you might want to remember that name.

Perry, who is only a seventh-grader at Philip Simmons Middle School, has the potential to be one of the best girls’ high school distance runners in state history.

For now, Perry has to settle for being one of the top runners nationally in the Class of 2028. She is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation at the 3,200-meter run among seventh-grade girls.

Perry’s best time in the 3,200-meter this spring is 11:22.14, which is about 39 seconds behind the time of Elin Latta of Texas. Latta’s twin, Iris, has the second fastest time among members of the Class of 2028.

“I work hard,” said Perry, who already owns four Philip Simmons records – three in track and another in cross country. “High school will be a lot tougher. Right now, I’m learning and lucky to be part of such a great team. It’s so fun to be part of this team and experience all the friendships and success.”

In addition to the 3,200-meter run, Perry also holds the record in the 1,600-meter run and is a member of the record-setting 4x800-meter relay team. In the fall of 2022, Perry set the school cross country record.

Of course a lot will happen in the next four or five years that will determine Perry’s fate as a distance runner. She must continue to improve. She must stay healthy. She has to have luck on her side. And she has to have that inner desire.

The Iron Horses’ girls team is coached by Emma Santor, who has help from her mother, Michelle Santor. Michelle helps out with the distance runners and has been impressed with Perry’s talent and mettle.

“You don’t have to light a fire under her,” Michelle Santor said. “That’s because she’s got a fire burning inside her. She wants to do well.”

Emma Santor added, “I haven’t seen a middle-school distance runner like Laura. She’s a competitor and she’s sweet and special. She’s got this drive you don’t even see in most high-schoolers. Not only that, she’s super humble.”

Perry brushes off personal accomplishments. She’s focused on being part of the team, which is seeking its third straight state championship.

“That’s definitely my biggest goal,” Perry said. “It’s going to be hard, but what I want to do is work hard and help the team.”

Running track and field – and cross country – can be difficult as a seventh-grader because you have to go from one part of the Philip Simmons campus to another. It’s even harder for Perry, who also is an accomplished dancer.

It’s not unusual to find Perry on the track in the morning before school starts because she occasionally has dance classes after school.

Perry is an accomplished ballerina and performed admirably in “The Nutcracker” at The Sottile Theater over the holiday season.

“I have loved dancing since I was little,” Perry said. “It makes my schedule a little harder, but running and dancing work well together as far as cross training is concerned.”