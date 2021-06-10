Philip Simmons proving to be perennial powerhouse

It was difficult to reconcile the Philip Simmons High School football team’s total yardage with its point production when you first glanced at Friday night’s stat sheets.

Afterall, the Iron Horses managed only 186 yards in total offense against Burke, yet the scoreboard read Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0 as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

But upon further review, the defensive statistics complete the story of the Region 6-AA opener for both teams. Philip Simmons, which improved to 5-1, including 1-0 in league play, forced eight turnovers against the Bulldogs. That led to numerous short scoring drives and a long night for the visitors, who fell to 1-3, 0-1.

If you are keeping track, the five victories are a PSHS single-season record, while 63 points and eight turnovers are single-game records. The Iron Horses, who registered a combined two shutouts in 2019 and 2020, have three this season as the points per game surrendered dipped to 8.8 per contest.

“Our defense has been pretty lights out all season,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said. “Our defense has become our rallying cry. Our turnover ratio has been incredibly ridiculous. It changed the game and took the life out of them. We constantly had short scoring drives of 5, 10 or 20 yards.”

The Iron Horses rushed for 109 yards and five TDs against the Bulldogs. Sharod Williams led the way with two touchdowns and 57 yards on seven rushes. Isaac Schimpf carried seven times for 43 yards and a score. Markelis Asbury and Jacque Green added touchdowns on the ground.

But this night belonged to the defense, which has now caused 18 turnovers in six games, including 11 interceptions.

The Iron Horse defenders accounted for three scores. Dan Wojtech intercepted a pass and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown, while Troy Stevenson had a pick-6 that covered 25 yards. Josh Gant scored on a 3-yard fumble recovery.

Bryce Smalls had two fumble recoveries to go along with a team-high 10 tackles. He had seven solo stops and a tackle for a loss.

The Iron Horses host Lake Marion on Oct. 8, and then it’s back-to-back road trips that will affect the Region 6-AA championship. The Iron Horses face defending champ Woodland on Oct. 15 and challenger Timberland on Oct. 22.

Bishop England

While Philip Simmons had an easy time, the Bishop England squad had a difficult time against rival Oceanside Academy. BE fans who departed Jack Cantey Stadium might have been forgiven if they felt a slight case of déjà vu. The Land Sharks posted a 28-7 victory over the Bishops. Last year, OCA topped the Bishops 27-7.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy upped its record to 3-3. Bishop England, off to its worst start since 2014, fell to 0-6, 0-1.

Once again, the Bishops struggled on offense as injuries have decimated the quarterback position this fall. The Bishops are averaging only 8 points per game.

The team continues league play with a road trip against Academic Magnet on Oct. 8.