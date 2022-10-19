Philip Simmons pummels North Charleston with accelerated clock activated

The Philip Simmons High School football team built such an insurmountable lead at halftime of its game against North Charleston Oct. 14 that the two teams used the pigskin version of the mercy rule in the second half.

The third and fourth quarters were reduced from 12 to 8 minutes and the clock was not stopped. The Iron Horses, who led 42-0 at halftime, posted a 42-6 victory over the Cougars in a Region 8-AAA contest that was played at The Phil.

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig and his squad know it won’t be as easy when the Iron Horses travel to rival Hanahan Oct. 21 in a game that will have region and playoff implications on the line.

Philip Simmons enters the Berkeley County showdown with a 5-3 record, including 1-1 in 8-AAA play. Hanahan is 6-1 and tied for the league lead with Beaufort who has a 2-0 record.

“It’s one of those games where there is a lot on the line,” Bendig said. “We’re fighting for a first-round playoff game at home. Hanahan is definitely one of those places where it is a tough environment. We’re going to have to go in and play one of our best games, if not our best game.”

The Iron Horses lost two of three before meeting the Cougars. The Iron Horses came out against North Charleston showing no signs of rust. They jumped to a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded the cushion to 42-0 at halftime.

The statistics don’t reveal how lopsided the game was as Philip Simmons collected 304 yards in total offense to the Cougars’ 189.

But the Iron Horses used big plays to gain the easy victory. They picked off three passes and had 139 return yards on interceptions.

Troy Stevenson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown, while Elijah Riley and Jacque Greene gave the Iron Horses great field position with interception returns of 67 and 33 yards, respectively.

Philip Simmons quarterback Tavien Orellana was on target, completing five of seven passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Greene was his favorite target, catching three passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Schimpf caught a pass for 57 yards.

The Iron Horses carried the ball 19 times for a combined 122 yards as Markellis Asbury, Sharod Williams and Schimpf scored on runs.

The Iron Horses will close out the regular season with an Oct. 28 region game against Battery Creek.

BE football

Meanwhile, Bishop England had an open date over the weekend and faces a major test Oct. 21 when the Bishops travel to play state power Oceanside Collegiate in a Region 7-AA clash.

The Bishops have dropped seven consecutive games to enter the game with a 1-7 record, including 0-2 in league play. The Landsharks have a five-game winning streak and are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

The Bishops must beat either OCA or Academic Magnet in the regular-season finale to clinch a playoff berth.