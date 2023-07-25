Philip Simmons returns to the gridiron with numbers, skills

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig will welcome about 120-130 players July 28 when the Iron Horses hold their first practice of the fall camp.

If you are looking for plots, subplots and angles to the preseason, there are many. But the most interesting angle heading into the 2023 season might just happen to involve two players who are bidding to win the most important job, and that’s quarterback.

Bendig said incumbent starter Tavien Orellana and challenger Max Stafford are running “neck and neck” in a bid for the starting job. Bendig said he will name the starter in time for the Berkeley County Jamboree when the Iron Horses tangle with the Berkeley Stags.

“They have done the work,” Bendig said. “They have done a lot to put themselves in position to start. We’ll name the starter, and it will be his team.”

Orellana, a junior, passed for 1,472 yards and 17 touchdown passes last fall. Stafford, a sophomore, missed most of the 2022 season because of a broken collarbone. He has one of the strongest arms in the Lowcountry and has recovered 100 percent from the injury.

Whoever wins the job will give the Iron Horses a stable full of skilled athletes as the running back, receiver, cornerback, linebacker and safety positions are well stocked.

If you need proof, keep an eye on Troy Stevenson. He’s the No. 3 senior in the state according to 247sports.com and will be a force as a wide receiver and cornerback. He recently committed to play for Georgia Tech.

The running game, which averaged 179 yards per game last fall, took a hit when Isaac Schimpf opted to transfer to play for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Markellis “KJ” Asbury and Sharod Williams will form a potent 1-2 punch. Asbury rushed for 663 yards and eight TDs, averaging 7.1 yards per carry in 2022. Williams collected 513 yards and six TDs, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

The offense averaged just under 30 points a game in 2022, and the defense allowed only 18 points a contest.

The offensive line, which worked on getting stronger and more physical over the offseason, has potential. Russell Dickerson, Michael Garnett, Quamaine Vaughn and Devontay McNeil should get plenty of playing time.

Some of the top defenders include Gunnar Yocum, Jabarie Taylor, Josh Gant, Bryce Smalls and Russell Dickerson.

The Iron Horses posted a 7-4 record in 2022 and reached the playoffs in its first season as a Class AAA school. Bendig has a 27-24 record in five years at the helm of the program, including 18-6 the past two seasons.

The Iron Horses finished second to Beaufort in the 2022 Region 8-AAA standings. The Eagles went on to win the Class AAA state title.