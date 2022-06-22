Philip Simmons secures second consecutive Carlisle Cup

Philip Simmons High School has built one of the best athletic programs in the Palmetto State in just five short years of existence. Need proof?

The Iron Horses were once again crowned the Class AA winner of the Carlisle Cup, an award that is given to the top athletic programs in each of the five classifications.

The Iron Horses earned top honors in Class AA for the second straight year by claiming three state championships: girls’ track and field, boys’ tennis and girls’ tennis. The Iron Horses finished as state runner-up in girls’ cross country and boys’ track and field while claiming 11 Region 6-AA championships.

Athletic Director Dan Minkin attributed the success to outstanding student-athletes, coaches and strong support from the community.

“Was I surprised when we won last year? No,” Minkin said. “Was I surprised this year? Again, no. I knew when I was named AD, it was an excellent opportunity with unbelievable potential.”

The Carlisle Cup uses a point system to determine the winners. For example, teams earn 100 points for a state championship, 80 points for runner-up, 60 points for a third-place finish all the way down to 10 points for a 32nd-place finish in the state.

Philip Simmons tallied 970 points to top second-place finisher Christ Church, which scored 890 points. Gray Collegiate Academy was third with 650 points.

Minkin is confident the magic will continue for the Iron Horses.

“Last year, we became the first Berkeley County School ever and the first public school since at least 2002 to win Class AA,” Minkin said. “To do it again was special. I’m just honored every day to be the AD at Philip Simmons High School.”

While three local schools won a Carlisle Cup, the biggest news around the Palmetto State might be who didn’t win a Carlisle Cup. And, that was Bishop England. The Battling Bishops won the award every year since its inception commencing with the 1999-2000 academic year.

The award was originally called the Directors’ Cup but the name was changed in time for the 2016-17 academic year. The award was not given out the 2019-20 academic year because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports.

The Bishops won two state titles during the 2021-22 academic year, including girls’ lacrosse and girls’ track and field.

Last year, BE won the Carlisle Cup, winning four state titles, which was a noticeable drop from past years.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy won the Class AAA Carlisle Cup with 1,040 points, while the Bishops tallied 830 points. Daniel High School was third in the standings with 760 points.

The Bishop England boys’ tennis team, one of the best programs in the state, was knocked out of the playoffs in the second round, while the baseball team arguably had its worst year since the school moved to Daniel Island in time for the 1998-99 year.

“It was a great streak and great accomplishment,” Athletic Director Paul Runey said. “But all good things must come to an end. Hats off to Oceanside Collegiate. But I don’t think I’ve ever had a coach who has asked about where we stood in the Carlisle Cup standings. It was something we’d hear about at the end of a successful academic year.”