Philip Simmons senior WR Ramey teams with The Citadel

Will Ramey has the right blend of athletics and academics to become a successful student-athlete at The Citadel.

The Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) football player also has those hard-to-measure qualities that will help him make it through those days at the school, which serves up a military lifestyle while stressing discipline.

Ramey, who played linebacker and wide receiver at Philip Simmons, is one of the most-disciplined players to come through the PSHS pipeline so far in the school’s brief history.

“I believe that discipline is something you develop over time and it becomes part of your character,” said Ramey, who recently signed to play for the Bulldogs. “You have to want to be disciplined, to know that if you aren’t then you will fall behind because you can’t balance school and your athletics.”

Balancing athletics and academics has never been a problem for Ramey, who was a tackling machine from his linebacker post.

His football resume includes being a two-time member of the Region 6-AA all-star team while earning all-state honors during the 2020 season.

He’s even more solid in the classroom. He sports a 4.7 GPA on the school’s scale and is ranked No. 26 in his class. While football demands a good portion of Ramey’s time, he’s a member of the National Honor Society.

“The Citadel is a great school and I know I will get a good education there,” Ramey said. “I believe that the military part of The Citadel will end up being a great experience. I think it will help me better understand how to balance and manage my time, and overall,

how to do everything you do with a purpose.”

Ramey is the first Iron Horse football player to sign a scholarship with The Citadel, an institute of higher education that has a great pigskin past. It’s just the opposite of PSHS, one of the newer high schools in the Palmetto State.

“Starting a new football program is an experience that not many people get,” Ramey said. “You are trying to develop a culture of working hard and giving it all you got. Another thing is you are trying to make traditions that will stick with the school forever. I think that’s one of the coolest parts. That fact that everything I was working so hard for will end but be the same in 20 to 30 years. It was tough at times but overall a really cool experience and I wouldn’t trade it.”

The Iron Horses went 3-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AA play during the 2020 season, a schedule that was abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team qualified for the state playoffs but dropped a tough, 12-7 decision to Pelion in the first round.

The record was important to Ramey. But the lessons learned were, perhaps, more important.

“The biggest thing that coach (Eric) Bendig taught me that it’s not all about football, but more about the family that our team is,” Ramey said. “No matter what, win or lose, we would always be a family and he would always be there for us.”