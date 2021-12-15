Philip Simmons sweeps basketball series with Bishop England

What are two victories against Bishop England worth when it comes to boys’ high school basketball?

If you’re a member of the Philip Simmons boys’ team, it means you are the champions of Daniel Island, while preparing for what is shaping up to be a promising run in Region 6-AA.

And, oh yeah, it also boosted the Iron Horses’ stature in South Carolina as they climbed to No. 2 in the most recent state coaches association’s poll of Class AA schools.

“It’s a validation of all the hard work we put in since June,” said coach Garrett Campbell, whose team begins play this week with an 8-0 record. “We’ve been working, lifting, running and playing nonstop. It’s a validation of all the work, and for people all around the state knowing about our success; that is pretty cool.”

For the first time in the school’s five-year history, both the boys’ and girls’ teams beat Bishop England on Dec. 3 at Father O’Brien Gymnasium. A week later, both teams completed the sweep of the series in front of a packed house at Philip Simmons’ gymnasium with boosters and fans dressed in purple.

“Any time you beat a rival like Bishop England, it’s huge,” Campbell said. “It’s huge for the program and huge for the kids even more because they have grown up with players from BE. To finally get over the hump was huge.”

On Dec. 3, the Iron Horse boys used a smothering second-half defense to gain a 53-36 victory.

A week later, the venue switched to the Iron Horses’ home court, but the results remained the same as the Iron Horses claimed a 56-43 victory.

The Iron Horses had a limited roster as two players missed the Dec. 10 game with illnesses, while another was in concussion protocol.

Miles Haight is on pace for another solid season. He led the Iron Horses with 19 points in the second meeting between the two schools. Sophomore Robert Watson chipped in with 17 points.

Haight has improved his strength and stamina this winter. He had a complete effort against the Bishops with 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals.

He’s averaging 17.2 points per game and might have become a 1,000-point career man if not for the shortened season last winter. He needs 350 points to reach the milestone.

The Iron Horse girls also swept Bishop England this season. On Dec. 3, the Iron Horse girls posted a 60-35 victory, its first ever victory against BE. They brought out the brooms a week later with a 41-30 homecourt victory over BE.

Kylee Kellermann led the win over the Bishops with 23 points, with seven field goals and seven of 10 from the foul line. Kennedy Rivers tallied seven points for the Iron Horses, who are also ranked in the top 10 girls’ poll of Class AA teams.

The Iron Horse girls have recorded four consecutive victories after dropping the season-opener against Military Magnet.