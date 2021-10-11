Philip Simmons upsets Christ Church to win first tennis state title

Philip Simmons High School tennis coach Richard Schulz turned into a newspaperman after his girls’ team rallied from the precipice of defeat last Saturday afternoon to win its first state championship.

“The headline is ‘Philip Simmons Upsets Christ Church.’”

Then Schulz, the affable 70-something-year-old who also coaches the boys’ team, turned prognosticator.

“I know it’s foolish to say it, but we will win the girls’ and boys’ state championships next year,” Schulz said. “We have the talent and experience despite being so young.”

First, here’s what transpired last weekend.

Philip Simmons knocked off Christ Church, the same team that beat and blanked the Iron Horses last fall in the title match.

Christ Church was seeking its sixth straight title at the Cayce Tennis Center, and had a run of six consecutive state titles from 2009-14.

The Iron Horses seemed destined to suffer the same fate as last year, but two of the players, No. 1 singles player Ansley Cohen and No. 5 singles player Jolie Mello, willed their way to victory with excruciating efforts.

Cohen, a sophomore, was down 9-4 in a third-set tiebreaker against a veteran and college-bound player. But she showed mettle and rallied for an 11-9 victory.

Then there was Mello, who found herself down 7-4 in a third-set tiebreaker. She rebounded to win the tiebreaker 10-8.

Heading into those two matches, the score was tied, 2-2, and there was speculation that the state title could be decided by a doubles match.

“It was amazing,” Schulz said. “I have never been part of anything like it. There were times we could have folded. But we didn’t. That speaks volumes.”

Now, about next year when the Iron Horses will compete at the Class AAA level.

Schulz bases his prediction for success in 2022-23 on his teams’ youthfulness, especially the girls’ squad. Cohen is a sophomore, while No. 2 singles Izzy Johnson is a freshman. Amelia Whirrett, at No. 3, is a sophomore while No. 4 Mollypaige Steinfort is a freshman.

Both Whirrett and Steinfort secured wins en route to Philip Simmons’ victory.

Mello is an eighth-grader, while the Nos. 6 and 7 players, Harper Cohen and Katlin Ramey are seventh- and eighth-graders, respectively.

“We have everyone coming back next year,” Schulz said. “We are so young. We would have lost to Christ Church 7-0 if we had played them early in the season. That’s how much we improved this year.”

Schulz and two of his top players, Cohen and Johnson, were in Florence Nov. 8 for the Class AA individual championships.

“Ansley has a chance,” Schulz said. “She has to play some super stars from Bishop England, Oceanside and Christ Church. But she has a chance.”

Last Saturday’s state championship gives the school five state championships in all sports since it opened its doors in time for the 2016-17 academic year.

Bishops bounced by Landsharks

Meanwhile, Bishop England had its 10-year run as state champions come to an end in the Class AAA Lower State Championship when Oceanside Collegiate Academy posted a homecourt victory. Oceanside went on to defeat Chapman and claim the state title.