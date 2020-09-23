Philip Simmons volleyball led by strong seniors

The Philip Simmons High School volleyball team has an energetic young coach, an impressive group of seniors and big goals for the 2020 season.

The coach is Eric Watterworth, who has built the program into a solid contender in such a short time. The seniors are Abby Szlosek, Alex Bobey, Kate Johnson, Maya Gerding and Jillian Rebuck.

The goal is for the team to go where no other Iron Horse team has gone, and that’s to play in the Class AA state championship.

The Iron Horses went 18-8 last fall and reached the Lower State championship against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

The Iron Horses, one of the youngest teams in the state, lost to OCA in the match. The good news, if you are an Iron Horse follower, is that Oceanside Collegiate Academy competes at the Class AAA level this fall.

The goals discussed include winning the region and returning to the Lower State Championship.

And what about playing for all the volleyball marbles in the state championship?

“That would be awesome,” said Watterworth, who recorded his 200th career victory last season. “That’s something we placed on its own pedestal. We know that’s out there.”

Watterworth and his team are very optimistic and for good reason. The team is 3-0 in Region 6-AA play with two games against Woodland on the schedule this week, and the region finale next week against Lake Marion. After region play, the Iron Horses will play non-region foes Waccamaw, Hanahan and Bishop England. Then, the playoffs begin.

Watterworth says his team is not boastful, but the team does have talent, a solid work ethic and that strong senior class.

“We have the depth, and there are no holes at any position,” Watterworth said. “We also have chemistry. I remember that first year. The players were willing to learn and bonded with each other. Now, they have that bond on the court and are friends off of it.”

Senior Night was scheduled for Sept. 22, and the talented players had their moment in the spotlight.

Szlosek is a team captain who brings a high energy level to the court. “The players feed off her energy,” Watterworth said.

Bobey, who transferred from Bishop England, has an impressive court presence and is second on the teams in kills.

Johnson has led the team in blocks for four years and has shown improvement every year. “She’s the one who I wish had one more year,” Watterworth said. “She’s finally learned all the nuances of playing middle blocker.”

Gerding was the team’s MVP last fall, and has the ability to play every position on the court, She’s the team leader in kills, and is second in blocks and digs.

Rebuck has the ability to play outside hitter and right-side hitter. “She’s one of the senior players who give us hope,” Watterworth said.

“We have great senior leadership,” Watterworth said. “Our defense and serving have gone to a different level. Our defense and serving can take us to places we haven’t been.”