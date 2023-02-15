Playoff hoops primed for tip-off

PHILIP M. BOWMAN

The Philip Simmons girls’ basketball team finished the regular season with a 19-5 record, including 8-0 in Region 8-AAA to earn a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.

Postseason play for high school basketball begins Feb. 15 and concludes the weekend of March 3-4, with the state championships in five classes.

The Iron Horse girls enter the playoffs with an eight-game winning streak. They will host Dreher on Feb. 16 with the winner advancing to play the winner of the Crestwood-Manning game on Feb. 18.

The Philip Simmons boys, who finished 14-10, including 6-2 in the region, host Dreher on Feb. 15 with the winner advancing to play either Crestwood or Waccamaw on Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, Bishop England also qualified both of their teams for the Class AA playoffs.

The Bishop boys, who finished 15-10 and 5-3 in Region 7-AA, will host Andrews Feb. 16 at home, with the winner advancing to play either Andrews or Andrew Jackson on Feb. 18.

The Bishop girls, who posted a 15-11 record, including 6-3 in the region, will begin the playoffs Feb. 15 with a road game at Woodland. The winner advances to play the Lee Central-Cheraw winner on Feb. 17.