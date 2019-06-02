'Polar Vortex' sends Captain Greg and Elliott south!

Last week, a “Polar Vortex” hit the Lowcountry. While we did not experience record-breaking cold like our neighbors to the north, we did have several nights with near freezing temperatures. This dropped the water temperature by 5-degrees and cooled off what had been a great (warm) winter bite. Not being a big fan of cold weather and knowing it would take a few days for the fish to start biting again, Elliott and I jumped on a JetBlue flight for south Florida.

Our plan was to try our hand at catching sailfish with a kite. Elliott had never caught a sailfish and I had never fished with kite. So, it was a case of the blind leading the blind.

Thankfully, the six-time world sailfish championship team, Vitamin Sea Too, volunteered to show us the ropes. These guys are true tournament professionals. Elliott and I were impressed by their preparation and coordination as a team. When you are fishing with the best, it usually does not take very long to meet with success. That was the case with team Vitamin Sea Too. Within the first hour of fishing, Elliott and I had already caught and released a sail. We even had a double!

With sailfish checked off our list, we spent the next few hours looking for mahi around floating debris. Once again, it was a precision operation. Want mahi for dinner? No problem. Elliott and I marveled at the efficiency of this fishing team. It was clear to see why they are six-time world champions. They are super nice guys, too!

This week, temperatures begin to warm up a bit around the Charleston area and I expect the redfish and trout bite to turn back on. If nearshore conditions are calm, I may take the new bay boat out to the artificial reefs and target amberjack on the fly. The Lowcountry has many fishing options. While I like to travel and fish, there’s no place like home!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.