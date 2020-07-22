Prep sports schedules set, but under yellow caution light

Are you ready for some football?

And some cross country, volleyball, swimming, competitive cheer, girls’ tennis and golf as well?

If you are a fan of high school sports in the Palmetto state, there is a menu of sports this fall – for now. But the season has been pushed back, and the regular season and playoff schedules will be shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And, it still hasn’t been determined if fans will be allowed in the stands.

For now, athletics get a green light, with a yellow light along the journey. But don’t be surprised if sports get the red light.

Everything could change in a moment with a ruling from Gov. Henry McMaster, or by Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the High School League, the organization that oversees high school sports in the Palmetto State.

But for now, the plan is to play ball.

“It is the premise and promise of this league, from the membership, SCHSL staff, executive board and appellate panel, to support and encourage athletic participation among all of South Carolina’s students,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a written statement on July 15. “We have been overcome with grief and outright disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of COVID-19.

“What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now,” Singleton added. “We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”

The traditional first day of practice, scheduled for July 31, will now be held Aug. 17. A seven-game football season will kick off on Sept. 11 with an abbreviated playoff schedule to culminate with state championships on Nov. 20.

The starting dates will be reviewed at least a week prior to the proposed start date to determine if that start date is still possible. If it isn’t, the start date will be moved or delayed.

Football

First Game: Sept. 11 with a seven-game regional schedule. Playoffs start Oct. 30. State championships will be held Nov. 20.

Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball

First Contest: Aug. 31 with regional play. Playoffs start Oct. 19. State championships Oct. 31

Swimming

First Contest: Aug. 31. Swim state finals Oct. 10, 12.

Girls’ Golf

Girls golf qualifiers Oct. 19. Girls’ Golf State Finals are Oct. 26-27.

Cross Country

First Contest is Aug. 31. Qualifiers will be held Nov. 2-7. State finals will be held the week of Nov. 9-14.

Competitive Cheer

First Contest is Sept. 12. Qualifiers will be the week of Nov. 2-7. State finals will be held the week of Nov. 9-14.

In football, volleyball, and girls’ tennis, regional play will be used to determine playoff seedings. Teams not making the playoffs in football will be allowed one additional game.

In swimming, girls’ golf, cross country, and competitive cheer, qualifier-events will determine advancement to the respective state championships.