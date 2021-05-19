Prep track stars set their sights on state titles

How did Philip Simmons High School sprinter NaJhyrai Watson become one of the top track-and-field stars in the Palmetto State?

That’s easy. Watson “embraced the butterflies.”

Watson put on another majestic performance in the Class AA Lower State Championships Saturday afternoon with three national elite times in her specialties: the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. She was the star of the show at Pelion High School where she turned in respective times of 12.00, 24.87 and 57.31.

However, it’s not as easy as she makes it look. She admits she gets nervous before a race, a race where a millisecond too long in the blocks can be the difference between a gold and silver medal.

“I get nervous,” the junior said. “It’s something I really can’t explain. Then I realize the people I run against might be nervous too. I just embrace the butterflies.”

The Iron Horses dominated both meets. The Iron Horse girls outscored Woodland 248-117 while the boys scored 152 points to runner-up Silver Bluff’s 78.

Madison Jent was the other Iron Horse female athlete to record a national elite effort, clearing 11 feet in the pole vault.

On the boys side, the Iron Horse’s Noah Ward was exceptional with three national elite times in his specialties, the 1,600-, 3,200- and 800-meter runs. Ward, who recently signed with Harvard, will conclude an impressive career Saturday when the meet is contested at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.

Iron Horse coach William Muhn predicted a few weeks ago that not only did his girl team have the potential to win its first state title, he felt his squad could set the state record with a team score of 166.

“That’s not extra pressure,” Watson said. “It might have been when I was an eighth-grader, but we have really come together as a team. Track is a mental sport and this team has really grown mentally.”

In the boys’ Class AA state meet, all eyes should be on Ward, whose focus will be on setting the state record in the 1,600 run. His times Saturday were 4:14.48 in the 1,600, 9:209.59 in the 3,200 and 1:56.65 in the 800.

Terrance Herrington of Hartsville holds the state record in both the 1,600 and 800 runs in 1984 with respective times of 4:08.50 and 1:52.04.

The Iron Horse boys should claim their first state title as well after having the 2020 season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ward and Henry Wood could combine for 54 points in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Bishop England, meanwhile, will compete in the Class AAA state championships, which will be held Friday at Lower Richland.

The Bishop boys finished in second place at the Class AAA Lower State Championships. Waccamaw claimed first with 95 points, BE was second with 69 and Manning third with 52.

Waccamaw won the girls’ meet with 123.5 while Camden was second with 101. The Bishops claimed third place with 90 points.